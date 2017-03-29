Irfan barred for playing cricket for one year and fined Rs one million

LAHORE: Cricketer Muhammad Irfan has been barred from playing cricket for one year and fined Rs one million by after the lanky bowler admitted the charges leveled against him by the PCB in spot fixing scandal which rocked the Pakistan Super League last month In United Arab Emirates.

“Irfan submitted his written statement on March 27 admitting the charges leveled against him by PCB and appeared for two subsequent meetings with PCB on March 27 and 28,2017 to properly explain his case and ‘Agreed Sanction’ is being imposed on him”, said Pakistan Cricket Board official, Col (Retd) Muhammad Azam, head of PCB Anti Corruption Unit while addressing a news conference along with Irfan here at Gadaffi Stadium on Wednesday.

Azam said Irfan approached the PCB Board to initiate proceedings under Article 5.1.12 of the PCB Code and requested for ‘Agreed Sanction’, a meeting to hold discussions.

“Resultantly, PCB required Irfan to submit a written statement explaining his version of events; his response to the Notice of Charge; and any mitigating factors that he would like the PCB to consider, and thereafter appear before the PCB Vigilance and Security Department to answer their queries”, he added.

In furtherance to the PCB’s investigation intoviolations of the PCB’s Anti-Corruption Code for Participants 2015 (‘the Code’), Irfan, was issued a Notice of Charge by the PCB Vigilance and Security Department on March 14 wherein he was charged with two violations of Article 2.4.4 of the Code. It was alleged that Irfan had, on two occasions, failed to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of the approaches.

He said he following ‘Agreed Sanction’ is being imposed on Irfan,a period of ineligibility of one (01) year shall be imposed on Irfan, six (06) months of which may be suspended on the following additional conditions. That there is no further/additional breach of the PCB Code by Irfan within one (01) year of the commencement of the period of Ineligibility; and no previous breach of the Code by Irfan comes to light. If any such breach(es) take place the PCB will reserve the right to initiate separate and independent proceedings against Irfan under the Code.

“Besides Irfan has been fined Rs one million”, he said adding “Irfan will provide Substantial Assistance (as described under the Code) to the PCB Vigilance and Security”, said the PCB head of Anti Corruption.

Col Azam said Irfan will, over the next six months, participate under the auspices of PCB in programs of Anti- Corruption education, which may include amongst other things, delivering lectures on Anti-Corruption at such places and to such audiences as the PCB Vigilance and Security Department deems fit and appearing in any Anti-Corruption videos.

“During the period of ineligibility Irfan’s central contract executed with PCB shall stand suspended and no new contract shall be offered to him”, he said adding ” In accordance with Article 6.4 of the Code, the period of Provisional Suspension imposed by the PCB in accordance with Article 4.7.1 (a) (starting on March 14th,2017), as detailed in the Notice of Charge dated March 12th, 2017 will be credited against the total period of ineligibility to be served”, he said.

Muhammad Irfan apologized from the Nation and said, “I was approached twice by the bookies-spot fixers and it was my mistake that I did not bring the matter into the knowledge of the PCB”.

“I gave a shut up call to the approaches and I still regret and feel sorry for not reporting the matter to the concerned quarters PCB and its anti corruption unit”, he added.

Meanwhile Chairman PCB, Shaharyar M. Khan, Chairman PCB and Chairman, PSL Najam Sethi, reiterated that “It is important for all players to take note and be reminded of their responsibilities and obligations under the PCB Anti-Corruption Code and that no form of corrupt activity will ever be tolerated by PCB”.