ICCI signs MoU with Cairo Chamber to promote bilateral trade between Pakistan and Egypt

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has signed a Protocol of Cooperation with Cairo Chamber of Commerce (CCC) to further improve bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Egypt. Khalid Iqbal Malik, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Tarek El Sallab, Second Vice Chairman, Cairo Chamber of Commerce signed the protocol of cooperation in Cairo, Egypt. H.E. Mr. Mushtaq Ali Shah, Ambassador of Pakistan to Egypt was also present at the occasion.

ICCI delegation led by Khalid Iqbal Malik President is in Egypt these days. Founder Group Chairman Khalid Javed, Zafar Bakhtawari, Zahid Maqbool, Ch. Waheed ud Din, Naeem Siddiqui and Ms. Fatima Azeem are in the delegation.

By signing the protocol of cooperation, both chambers have agreed to work for increasing direct connectivity and business linkages between the private sectors of Pakistan and Egypt in order to explore new areas of mutual collaboration. Both chambers would facilitate exchange of trade delegations as well as information about trade fairs & exhibitions of their respective countries. Both Chambers would also share research studies and market study reports with each other for the mutual benefit of their respective members. Both Chambers would cooperate in promoting SMEs through mutual projects and sharing of expertise in educational and training fields.

Speaking at the occasion, Khalid Iqbal Malik, President ICCI said that Pakistan and Egypt enjoyed cordial relations since long, but their bilateral trade was not up to the real potential. He stressed that Pakistan and Egypt should focus on further improving bilateral trade as they have good potential to trade with each other in many areas. He hoped that the protocol of cooperation would help in achieving these goals.

Tarek El Sallab, Second Vice Chairman, Cairo Chamber of Commerce said that the protocol of cooperation would help in providing Pakistani and Egyptian businessmen with all information about the two markets and available investment opportunities in various sectors of both countries.

Cairo Chamber of Commerce (CCC) established in Egypt in 1913, representing more than 500 thousand members in 60 different commercial branches and more than 400 employees.