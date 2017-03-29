Four killed, over 30 injured in Punjab road mishaps

LAHORE: Traffic accidents are on the increase despite improved condition of roads and deployment of traffic police. The situation is particularly critical in Punjab where dozens of people are killed and many more injured in accidents on daily basis.

At least four people died and more than 30 others injured in separate road mishaps in various cities of Punjab on Wednesday.

Rescue sources said that a passenger van heading to Rukanpur from Sardargarh area of Rahim Yar Khan got out of control of driver due to over speeding and it hit a tree by roadside. One person died on the spot in the accident while eight others were injured. Another person was crushed to death under Jaffer Express which crossing railway track near Khanpur station.

One person died and three others were injured in collision between car and passenger van at Jhang Road in Muzaffargarh.

Two passenger buses and a mini truck collided with each other near Maharanwala area in Mianwali. As a result of accident 14 people were injured of which several were stated to be critical.

At least eight people were injured when a passenger bus turned turtle due to over speeding near Bypass Maitla Chowk in Jehanian.

The bodies and injured of all accidents were shifted to different hospital of respective areas and the police after registering separate cases into all incidents have started the investigation.