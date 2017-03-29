Female motorist tried to run over several officers at a checkpoint on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON: US Capitol Police have arrested a female motorist who hit a police cruiser and tried to run over several officers at a checkpoint on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, local media reported. Several shots were fired but no one was injured..
LAWMAKER sends video to me of shooting incident near Capitol. He was stuck in an Uber 1/2 pic.twitter.com/1nkmzkIoAB
— Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) March 29, 2017
Same notice sent to all Capitol Hill offices, but police haven’t locked down Capitol complex pic.twitter.com/GrFAsNhZUh
— Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) March 29, 2017
A notice sent to area offices tells of unspecified Capitol Police activity at the intersection of Washington and Independence avenues, but the Capitol complex itself has not been locked down, according to one reporter from The Hill.
Police have reportedly cleared civilians from the streets, and lawmakers have been told not to go outside.
According to some media reports, the incident was an “officer-involved shooting” near the Botanic Garden. Metropolitan DC police told media that a motorist had struck a Capitol Police cruiser and tried to run over several other officers, who were on foot.
There were no injuries from gunfire, and the suspect has been taken into custody.