Female motorist tried to run over several officers at a checkpoint on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON: US Capitol Police have arrested a female motorist who hit a police cruiser and tried to run over several officers at a checkpoint on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, local media reported. Several shots were fired but no one was injured..

Congressional office buildings have been locked down after reports of gunfire.

LAWMAKER sends video to me of shooting incident near Capitol. He was stuck in an Uber 1/2 pic.twitter.com/1nkmzkIoAB — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) March 29, 2017

Multiple police cars have been spotted outside the US Botanic Garden, on the south side of the Capitol reflecting pool.

Same notice sent to all Capitol Hill offices, but police haven’t locked down Capitol complex pic.twitter.com/GrFAsNhZUh — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) March 29, 2017