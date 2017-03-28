Over 300 civilians killed since start of west Mosul operation: UN  

GENEVA: Over 300 civilians have been killed since last month in an offensive against the Islamic State group in western Mosul, the UN said Tuesday, adding the toll could exceed 400 if fresh killings are verified.



“According to information verified by the UN Human Rights Office and the UN Assistance Mission in Iraq, at least 307 people were killed … between 17 February and 22 March,” the UN rights office said in a statement.

“In addition, between 23 and 26 March, reports were received that at least 95 civilians were killed in … (four) neighbourhoods in western Mosul.”