Military Courts: Senate passes extension with two-thirds majority

ISLAMABAD: A two-thirds majority of the Senate approved the 28th Amendment Bill on Tuesday, allowing extension of military courts for two years.



All the parties, except for the government ally Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), voted in favour of the bill. The JUI-F did not take part in the voting.

The bill moved by Law Minister Zahid Hamid on March 10 demands the implementation of the law of evidence during the proceedings.

Earlier on March 10, the Senate passed the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill 2017 but postponed voting on the 28th Amendment Bill 2017 to March 28.

Opposing the bill, JUI-F’s Maulana Attaur Rehman said that terrorism should not be linked with any religion, group or sect. His objection was rejected by a majority of the Senate.