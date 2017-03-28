Five bodies recovered from River Indus in Attock

ATTOCK: Bodies of five people including two gunny-packed bodies were recovered from Indus River here on Tuesday.



Rescue sources said that dwellers of area spotted five bodies in Indus River at Bagh Nilab locality of Attock.

The rescue personnel and local people through joint efforts pulled out the bodies from the river and shifted them to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for postmortem and identification.

One among the deceased was later identified as Hamza Majid, a resident of Nowshera district. Identity of the four others was yet to be ascertained.

The police have registered a case into the incident and search for heirs of the four deceased was in progress.