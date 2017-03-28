COAS briefed over operational preparations at Bahawalpur Garrison

Rawalpindi: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Bahawalpur Garrison. He was given detailed briefing on operational preparedness, ongoing Internal Security operations and other aspects of Corps functioning.



COAS expressed his satisfaction on state of operational preparedness of the Corps for conventional war as well performance in ongoing Internal Security operations. He said that experience of war against terrorism has made our Army battle hardened which makes our soldiers better prepared for conventional war.

Addressing garrison officers, COAS apprised them about security environment and cardinals of operation Radd-ul-Fasaad (RuF).

He said that RuF shall bring lasting peace and stability in our country. He praised exemplary performance of young officers and sacrifices rendered by them during the security operations. He said that young officers are his pride and nation also owes peace and stability to their patriotic devotion.

Addressing the soldiers, COAS acknowledged their role in ongoing security operations and said that they are the real strength of the Army.

COAS apprised them about various welfare measures being undertaken at Army level for them and their families including health care, education and quality of life.

Later, COAS inaugurated Combined Military Hospital Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) at Bahawalpur. The institute will have first batch of 100 MBBS students this year while another 50 BDS students will be added next year onwards. COAS said that Army is significantly contributing to nation building and CIMS Bahawalpur is another addition in this regard.

Earlier, on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Bahawalpur Corps Lieutenant General Sher Afgun.