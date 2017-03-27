Two killed in Quetta violent incidents

QUETTA: The police recovered bullet riddled body of a man while another was killed in firing by unidentified armed men here on Monday.



Police said that after being spotted by dwellers of the area, it recovered bullet riddled body of an unidentified person from Shahbaz Town of the provincial capital Quetta.

In another incident, Police said that unidentified armed men opened fire at a shop killing one person identified as Zafarul Haq.

Bodies of both were shifted to hospital for postmortem while the police after registering separate cases into both incidents have started the investigation.