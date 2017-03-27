‘Snapchat’ most-searched app on iOS App Store

NEW YORK: Although Snap’s stock price was a bit down this week, Snapchat is the top searched app on the iOS App Store, a media report said.



According to a report in Forbes magazine, Snapchat led all competitors in App Store search volume and as a result, Snapchat was also the app people were looking for most frequently.

Snap Inc, the parent company of picture messaging app Snapchat, went public earlier this month. The young company, founded in 2012, posted a $515 million lost last year.

According to Snapchat, 158 million people use the service each day and create 2.5 billion “snaps” between them.

Facebook-owned photo-sharing app Instagram was placed on the second spot, while social media giant Facebook’s mobile app took the third rank.

Google’s video platform YouTube is on the fourth spot. Teen-focused messaging startup Kik is fifth, and micro-blogging website Twitter is sixth on the list, the report said.