Sirajul Haq for raising education budget

LAHORE: Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq has that the JI coming into the power, would allocate maximum budget for education after defense. The educationists would be accorded due respect and free education would be provided to each Pakistani youth.



Addressing the Khatme Bukhari ceremony at Jamia Hadiqatul Uloom , Al-Markaz Peshawar, on Monday, he declared that the day when the rulers dared to amend this law, that would be their last day in power as every believer felt pride in laying down his life to safeguard the sanctity of the Holy Prophet.

Sirajul Haq said the JI was fighting against corruption and interest banking before the Supreme Court. He said he expected such a decision as would pave way for handcuffing the corrupt elite and put them behind bars.

While underscoring the importance of education and the Ulema in the society, the JI chief said that the students were facing strong satanic forces all around due to which their responsibilities also increased.

Sirajul Haq said that the Ulema and the madrissahs had played vital role in the establishment of Pakistan.

For instance, he said, Maulana Fazlul Haq, the man who presented the historic Pakistan on 23rd of March, 1940, was not an Oxford graduate.

Likewise, Maulana Shabbir Ahmed Usmani, who unfurled the Pakistan national flag on the direction of the Quaid e Azam, was also a top religious scholar.

The JI chief questioned how much the government was allocating out of the education budget for the madrissahs which were providing schooling to over three million students including sixteen girl students.

He said that the rulers were busy in conspiracies at the bidding of the colonial powers against article 295/c of the constitution concerning blasphemy but the religious forces were also determined to protect it at every cost.

He said the JI had an agenda for an educational revolution. It would chalk out a comprehensive syllabus for university students so that they did not need madrissah schooling afterwards.

Likewise, the madrissah students would be imparted such all embracing education that they would not need university education later.

Sirajul Haq said the west feared those getting Quranic education than our atom bombs. This was because the students of the Quran would not surrender to the west like the feudal lords and Sardars and the Khan.