PPP ready for a contest in next elections; challenges PML-N power in Punjab: Zardari

LAHORE: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party chairperson Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday said that the PPP is ready for the next elections.

He briefly addressed the media in Lahore after attending a luncheon hosted in his honour by PPP’s Nadeem Afzal Chan.

He challenged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s power in Punjab and claimed that PPP would let the political party know in 2018 what elections really mean. Announcing that the PPP will start campaigning for the next elections from Punjab, Zardari said the party is ready for a contest.

“Last time we were handcuffed, but this time the shackles are off, and now I myself am in the field,” said Zardari.

Zardari said that PPP has never faced defeat in Punjab, except for ‘RO elections’ which are still taking place. However, he said the PPP would show what it takes to win an election. The former president said that he would hold dialogue for reforms to ensure that the next elections are held in free, fair and transparent manner. He said for transparent elections, PPP will consult with all the political parties, said Zardari.

“When Shaheed Bibi (Benazir Bhutto) used to visit Lahore, the city would close down,” Zardari said, adding “it would happen again, entire Lahore would shut down.”

He thanked party workers for their support and sacrifices, and vowed that PPP will find its lost glory in Punjab.

Zardari has been present in Punjab attempting to revive the fortunes of the party in the province, and is expected to stay for the next two weeks. INP