Population census in 63 districts to conclude today

ISLAMABAD: The population and household count in the first block of the phase one under the 6th population and housing census in sixty-three districts across the country will conclude on Monday.

The homeless people in the first block will be counted on Tuesday.

The First Block of the First Phase includes sixteen districts in Punjab, eight in Sindh, fourteen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, fifteen in Balochistan and five each in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The house listing operation in the second block of phase one will start on Friday and will continue for three days. The population and household count of the second block will be made from 3rd to 13th of the next month. INP