PML-N will provide substitute leadership to Sindh in 2018 polls: Saad Rafique

HYDERABAD: Railways minister and senior leader of PML-N Khawaja Saad Rafique said that his party has knocked in the hearts of the Sindh’s people and soon will form government in Sindh.



Addressing to a worker’s convention in Hyderabad he said that PML-N will provide alternate leadership in SIndh and will form government after 2018 polls.

“The lion has entered in the soil of Sindh and Jackals being escaped,” Saad Rafique claimed that his party will sever the people and opponent soon flee from politics.

He siad tha when PML-N had taken over the government Sindh was burning in fire of terrorism and target killing and Pakistan was plunged in darkness but his government turned the Sindh, particularly Karachi into peace and load shedding has almost come to an end.