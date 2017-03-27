PM to visit Hyderabad today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will be visiting Hyderabad on Monday (today).

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Senator Rahila Magsi told media that Prime Minister will hold meetings with party leaders and workers besides addressing the public meeting.

Delegations of Chambers of Commerce and Sindh farmers will also call on Prime Minister.

Senator Rahila Magsi further said that it is expected that Prime Minister will announce Federal University, flights from Hyderabad Airport, establishment of one thousand bed hospital and special development package for Hyderabad. INP