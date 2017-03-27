Pakistan, South Africa sign defence cooperation agreement

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Defence Khwaja Asif and Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Affairs, South Africa Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on “Defence and Defence Industrial Cooperation”.



On the invitation extended by Asif, Mapisa-Nqakula accompanied by a high level delegation is visiting Pakistan from March 26-29.

As per the MoU, both countries will establish a Joint Defence Committee to pave the way for strengthening and diversifying through formal structures, collaborative programs, exchange of information and training of the armed forces officers and soldiers.

“We appreciate Pakistan’s defence efforts,” Nqakula said. “The contract has paved way for military technical agreement between Pakistan and South Africa.”

Acquisition of defence equipment as well as cooperation in research and development (R&D), transfer of technology, and coproduction/joint ventures in public as well as private sector also fall within the domain of the MoU.

Both countries agreed to exchange information for efforts to fight terrorism.

“Pakistan has made significant achievements in the war against terrorism,” said Asif. He further stated that Pakistan’s armed forces successfully destroyed terrorist hideouts and helped displaced families. “Pakistan stands among the countries most actively fighting the war against terrorism,” he said.

During the meeting in Islamabad, Asif said Pakistan is reducing its dependence to purchase arms and defence weapons on the West. “We are strengthening ties with allies like South Africa.”

Mapisa-Nqakula said South Africa is interested in purchasing fighter jets. “We will hold further talks about purchase of the Super Mushtaq jet,” she said.

Ms N.N Mapisa Nqakula, also called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at General Headquarters today.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on issues of mutual interest including defence and security cooperation between both the countries and overall regional security situation. The minister expressed her appreciation for Army’s successes in elimination of terrorism from Pakistan.

Earlier, on arrival at GHQ, the Defence Minister laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.