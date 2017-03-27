OIC delegation arrives in Pakistan on Monday

ISLAMABAD: A high-ranking delegation of the OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission arrives in Pakistan on Monday.

According to Foreign Office, the 8-member delegation will be led by its Chairperson of the Commission Med. S. Kaggwa.

The delegation will hold meetings with Prime Minister Adviser on Foreign Affairs and Minister for Kashmir Affairs.

It will also visit Azad Kashmir to have further understanding of Jammu and Kashmir dispute and will also visit refugee camps.

The OIC Human Rights Commission had also requested the Indian authorities for access to Occupied Kashmir to assess the human rights situation but India did not respond. INP