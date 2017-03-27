India refuses to allow OIC’s HRC visit Occupied Kashmir

NEW DELHI: India has refused to allow the Human Rights Commission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to visit Occupied Kashmir over fear of massive violations of human rights being exposed. Pakistan, however, has given such a permission to the eight-member Commission which will arrive in Islamabad on Monday.

Meanwhile, India which continues committing gross human rigts violations in Occupied Kashmir panicked over the proposed visit of the Occupied Kashmir by the Commission stopped it from te visit on the pretext of uncertain conditions.

The high-level eight-member Commission will stay in Pakistan for three days during which it will also meet the president, prime minister, advisor foreign affairs and Minister Kashmir Affairs. The Commission will visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir and will also visit refugee camps in Azad Kashmir.

The objective of the visit is to create awareness about the Kashmir issue. Agencies