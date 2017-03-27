Gang war criminal held, cache of arms, explosives recovered

KARACHI: The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) personnel arrested a gang war criminal, recovered cache of arms and explosives here on Monday.



SSP Adeel Chandio said that the police and intelligence agencies conducted joint operation against outlaws in Raees Goth of Baldia Town in Karachi.

He said that during operation, gang war criminal Muhammad Ashraf was apprehended. Arms including three Kalashnikovs, two rifles, seven 9MM pistols, other weapons and explosive material filled in two bags hidden in water tank were recovered.

The police confiscated recovered arms, explosives and after registering a case against the nabbed gang war criminal started an investigation.