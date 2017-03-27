COAS, SA minister discuss defence security cooperation

RAWALPINDI: Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Affairs, South Africa (SA) Ms N.N Mapisa Nqakula, on Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, at General Headquarters.



During the meeting, views were exchanged on issues of mutual interest including defence and security cooperation between both the countries and overall regional security situation. The minister expressed her appreciation for Army’s successes in elimination of terrorism from Pakistan.

Earlier, on arrival at GHQ, the Defence Minister laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.