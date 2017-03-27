Australia paceman Shaun Tait retires from all cricket

Melbourne, Australia: Australian fast bowler Shaun Tait has announced his retirement from all forms of the game on Monday due to persistent elbow injuries.



Tait, who had retired from first-class cricket in 2009 and one-day internationals in 2011, continued to play as a Twenty20 specialist, with his last match coming for the Hobart Hurricanes against the Sydney Thunder in the 2016-17 Big Bash League.

“I honestly wanted to play a couple more years, whether it was over in the UK or here,” the 34-year-old Tait told cricket.com.au.

“The elbow has pretty much gone off a cliff now, it´s done and dusted.

“I suppose when you´re not contributing on the field as much as you´d like to, it´s time to finish up.”

Tait was instrumental in Australia´s 2007 World Cup triumph in West Indies, where he was the joint-second highest wicket-taker with 23 dismissals in the tournament.

“In his prime, Shaun was the world´s fastest bowler. It was incredibly exciting to watch him full flight bursting through the defences of the game´s best batsmen,” Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland said in a statement.

Tait represented Australia in three tests, 35 ODIs and 21 T20s and made his last international appearance against India in the shortest format at Sydney last year.