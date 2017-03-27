Arrest of youth mockery of democracy: Yasin Malik

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik has said that incarcerating thousands of youth, especially students and resistance leaders and activists in the name of peace and democracy has yet again revealed the ugly face of Indian democracy in the territory.



Muhammad Yasin Malik, who is imprisoned at Central Jail Srinagar, in a statement strongly condemned the arrests across Kashmir, especially in south Kashmir, KMS reported.

Terming the crackdowns on youth as mockery of democracy, the JKLF chairman said, “One fails to understand what kind of democracy Indians and their stooges are practicing when they are not ready to listen to any opposite voices and act only to suppress people’s voices by killing, injuring, arresting, intimidating and oppressing.”

Referring to the recent spree of arrests in Islamabad, Pulwama, Kulgam, Srinagar and other areas, Yasin Malik said that at many places like no what a, fathers and other relatives have been arrested in place of their sons and relatives.

“What is the crime of parents and families of political activists who are being harassed, arrested in place of their kithand kin, and humiliated by police? Isn’t this moral bankruptcy?” he asked.

The statement said that JKLF leader Muhammad Yasin Butt along with a delegation had gone to a condolence meeting at Nigeen on Sunday, where policemen in vehicles tried to arrest him but he somehow managed to flee from the spot. Condemning the police action, Malik said, “This is nothing but state-sponsored terror in practice.”

Reiterating the call for a complete boycott of the upcoming by-elections in Srinagar and Islamabad, Malik asked people to remember the sacrifices of martyrs, and the injured and blinded and the thousands who are in jails and police stations, kept away from casting votes.