2018 elections must be fair, free: Liaqat Baloch

LAHORE: Secretary General, Jamat e Islami, Liaqat Baloch, has said that the 2018 elections must be fair, free and transparent to strengthen the democratic system in the country.



Addressing JI group leaders from the city NA and provincial assembly constituencies from the city, he said that the JI would launch a strong movement with public support against corruption, financial moral, ideological and electoral.

He said that despite the tall claims of the federal government and Federal Finance Minister, the prices of essential items including food had jumped up. He said that four years of the government had already passed but the basic problems of the masses had yet to be resolved. On the other hand, the worries of the people had increased.

Liaqat Baloch said that the religious forces would jointly fight all conspiracies against the Islamic provisions of the constitution, especially the Blasphemy law. Special programmes and seminars would be held in support of the Kashmiris freedom struggle.

He said that the Supreme Court decision in the Panama leaks case should be announced by now as the delay was causing unrest among the masses. He said the nation was awaiting a judgment that would ensure the supremacy of the law, and help wipe out corruption.

The JI chief said the main hurdles in the restoration of the students unions had been martial law, hereditary politics and disorganized, undemocratic political parties.