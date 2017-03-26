WI set Pakistan 112-run target in first T20

Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados: Pakistan bowlers restricted West Indies to 111 runs for eight wickets in the allotted 20 overs in first Twenty20 international of the four-match series here at the Bridgetown, Barbados Cricket Ground on Sunday.



TEAMS: West Indies Squad

CR Brathwaite*, S Badree, JL Carter, ADS Fletcher, JO Holder, E Lewis, JN Mohammed, SP Narine, V Permaul, KA Pollard, R Powell, MN Samuels, LMP Simmons, JE Taylor, CAK Walton†, KOK Williams

Pakistan Squad

Sarfraz Ahmed*†, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Kamran Akmal†, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz (3), Rumman Raees, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Khan, Wahab Riaz.