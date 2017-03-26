Weekly inflation increases 1.19 percent

ISLAMABAD: The weekly inflation for the week ended on March 24 for the combined income groups increased by1.19 percent as compared to the previous week.



According to the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at226.46 points against 223.36 points last week.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPIfor the combined group in the week under review witnessed increase of 4.82 per cent.

The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007, 2008=3D100, covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs 8,000increased by 1.09 percent as it went up from 213.14 points in the previous week to 215.47 points in the week under review.

As compared to the last week, the SPI for the income groups from Rs 8001 to 12,000, Rs 12,001 to 18,000, Rs 18,001 to 35,000and above Rs 35,000, increased by 1.12 percent, 1.2 percent, 1.21percent and 1.21 percent respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 09 items registered decrease, while 13 items increased with the remaining 31items’ prices unchanged.

The items, which registered decrease in their prices during the week under review included pulse gram, garlic, wheat, wheat flour, gur, pulse mash, pulse masoor, pulse moong and red chilly poweder.

The items, which recorded increase in their average prices included tomatoes, eggs, chicken farm, potatoes, onions, mutton, rice basmati broken, cooked beef, LPG cylinder, firewood whole, sugar, vegetable ghee and bananas.