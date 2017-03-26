War against Fasadis to be taken to logical conclusion; Law and Order in Balochistan better today: Nisar

LORALAI: Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has said that Pakistan is secure today due to sacrifices of officers and Jawans of the armed forces, civil armed forces including Frontier Corps.

He was addressing the passing out parade of FC Jawans here on Saturday. He said the FC has double task of remaining at the front line along the border while internally they carry out Jehad to free the country from terrorists.

He said because of government’s efforts the situation in Balochistan is better and FC has played an important role in this regard.

He told the recruits that they were joining mainstream of national security and their actions would impact the people of Balochistan and Pakistan. He told that there is blood of martyrs and Ghazis on their uniform and urged them to protect the honour of the uniform.

The Interior minister said the FC Jawans were playing a national, religious and historic role as they are fighting to eradicate Fasaad from its roots. He told them that they have to bring peace to the Province.

“Some people do not want peace in Balochistan and Pakistan so that our children lead prosperous life” stating that prayers of people of Balochistan and Pakistan are with the Jawans of FC and above God Almighty is with them for their success.

“Fasaadis want to create bloodshed by using youths of Baochistan while they themselves are getting money from our enemies and living luxurious life abroad”. He said they want to make the youths of Balochistan “sacrificial pawns”. Advising the new recruits, Nisar said, “When you go back to your regular daily activities then you should ask yourselves who these culprits are who want to use our youth for bloodshed and what their agenda is.

He said it is the duty of FC to eradicate these Fasaadis and appreciated IG Balochistan Major Gen Nadeem Anjum and FC Jawans saying there is clear improvement in law and order in the province in the last one and a half year. He said the war against Fasadis will be taken to logical conclusions.

Nisar also advised the Jawans of FC to reach out the people of Balochistan, join their happiness and pain and ignore their small mistakes.

He appreciated the social welfare work done by the FC including health and education facilities and assured that he would raise the issue at the Federal Cabinet meeting and secure additional funds for more social welfare projects.—Agencies