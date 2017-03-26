PM Nawaz to visit Hyderabad on Monday

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will arrive in Hyderabad on Monday, as part of the ruling party’s plans to build support in Sindh.



According to Radio Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Rahila Magsi said the prime minister, on his visit to the Sindh city, will hold meetings with party leaders and workers, and also address a public gathering.

Delegations of Chambers of Commerce and Sindh farmers will also call on Prime Minister.

Senator Rahila Magsi said that it is expected that Prime Minister will announce Federal University, flights from Hyderabad Airport, establishment of one thousand bed hospital and special development package for Hyderabad.

According to sources, the PM has been advised by party leaders to live up to his earlier pledges of turning the focus to Sindh in order to change the perception that PML-N’s politics was Punjab-centric.