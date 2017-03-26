Participation by China, Turkey and Saudi Arabia enhanced celebrations of the Pakistan day

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain on Saturday distributed awards among the organizers of Pakistan Day parade at a ceremony held at the parade avenue here on Saturday.

Addressing the ceremony, President Mamnoon Hussain said no effort will be spared to meet all the contemporary requirements of the armed forces to ensure internal and external security of the country.

Congratulating the troops on successful conduct of Pakistan Day parade, the President said the spectacular parade gave a clear message to the enemy that the country’s armed forces are fully capable to defeat their sordid designs.

He said the contingents of China, Turkey and Saudi Arabia enhanced the celebrations of the Pakistan day parade and highlighted Pakistan’s pride at the international level.

He said our valiant armed forces have always fulfilled their responsibilities towards defense of the country and the entire nation endorses their sacrifices for this noble cause.

Mamnoon Hussain appreciated the sacrifices rendered by the security forces in the war on terror. He said Raad-ul-Fasaad operation has been successful in eliminating network of terrorists to a great extent. He said the war against terrorism will be continued till the elimination of the last terrorist from the soil. He said Pakistan will soon be able to completely overcome the menace. He said the democratic traditions and norms will continue to gain strength for progress and development of the country.—APP