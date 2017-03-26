Pakistan needs prosperity, progress along with peace: CH Sarwar

LAHORE: Former Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that terrorists are the enemies of peace and corrupt people are the enemy of national progress.



Pakistan needs prosperity and progress along with peace. Pakistan Tehreek Insaf is fighting on every front for across the board accountability under the leadership of Imran Khan.

Former Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar was addressing the workers in his office on Sunday where he said that Pakistan cannot become the country of Iqbal and Jinnah in the presence of corruption.

In order for Pakistan to become the country of Jinnah and Iqbal we must apprehend the corrupt people and corruption must be deported from country.

Imran Khan is fighting for the rights of people and collective interest of the country. Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf is fighting for national interest under the leadership of Imran Khan which will not be compromised in any case. Terrorism has been eradicated from country and nation is united, he said.