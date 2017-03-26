Ozil fit to face Azerbaijan for Germany

BAKU: Arsenal’s attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil is fit to face Azerbaijan for record-breaking Germany in Sunday’s World Cup qualifier in Baku, the German Football Association (DFB) has confirmed.

Gunners’ star Ozil had been an injury doubt for the away qualifier after the 28-year-old missed Friday’s training session after complaining of back trouble.

But Germany’s assistant coach Marcus Sorg confirmed Ozil, along with the rest of the squad, is fit for Sunday’s Russia 2018 qualifier, which kicks off at 2000 local time (1600 GMT).

“At the final training session in Baku, all 21 players were there, ready to play and Mesut Ozil could train without discomfort,” Sorg told dfb.de

Germany are five points clear of Azerbaijan at the top of Group C.

In Wednesday’s 1-0 friendly victory over England in Dortmund, Germany set a new national record by conceding no goals in winning all of their last seven matches.

Azerbaijan, who are third in the group, were crushed 4-0 by Northern Ireland in their last qualifier, but Sorg says the world champions can expect a tough away match.

“Azerbaijan’s team has a good, positive mentality, they are fit and strong,” said Sorg with Germany having won all four qualifiers, scoring 16 goals and conceding none, so far on the road to Russia.

“We have to start with a lot of attention and intensity. The ball needs to roll and we need to keep the dynamism in our game.

“If they counter, it will be very noisy, and then they will try with all their might to take advantage of any opportunity, but we are prepared for it.”