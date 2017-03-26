Marriyum takes exception to ramblings of Sharjeel Memon

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb has taken strong exception to the ramblings of Sharjeel Memon about Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

In a statement, issued here Sunday addressing Sharjeel Memon she said, “Chaudhry Nisar is actually engaged in raking the filth of corruption that you indulged into during your previous stint as minister.

No amount of crying and sabre-rattling can save you from the process of accountability set rolling by the interior minister and you will have to account for your corruption”.

Repudiating Memon’s tirade against the interior minister, Marriyam said, “The nation has reposed its confidence in Chaudhry Nisar by appointing him as the interior minister who is striving to cleanse Pakistan of the scourge of terrorism in conformity with the vision of the Prime Minister.

“Before pointing an accusing finger at him and casting aspersions at his honesty, truthfulness and character you must look within yourself”.

The minister said that those, who indulged in reckless corruption, were now afraid of the interior minister.

Marriyum asked why Sharjeel Memon crying hoarse to cover up his corruption instead of answering the nation about the theft and corruption done by him and returning the filched wealth.