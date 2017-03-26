Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad: Country wide crack down intensifies

RAWALPINDI: Joint search and intelligence based operations were conducted by Punjab Rangers, police and intelligence agencies in Attock, Islamabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, DG Khan and Rajanpur on Sunday, ISPR reported.



According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) FC recovered and defused IED planted on Turbat – Dasht road.

According to details, IED was planted to disrupt census process in the area and target security forces adding that action saved possible loss of life and threat to census process, said DG ISPR.