HAMILTON, New Zealand: New Zealand were 67 without loss in reply to South Africa’s first innings 314 at stumps on day two of the third Test in Hamilton on Sunday.



Tom Latham was not out 42 with Jeet Raval on 25.

Quinton de Kock top scored for South Africa with 90 while Faf du Plessis made 53 and Hashim Amla 50.

For New Zealand, Matt Henry took four for 93 and Neil Wagner three for 104.