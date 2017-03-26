Nation expecting justice from SC in corruption case: Sirajul Haq

CHARSADDA: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq has expressed the hope that the Supreme Court (SC) decision in the corruption case would be in support of the masses.

He was addressing a public meeting here on Sunday at which several religious leaders, political figures of the area, lawyers and announced to join the JI,.

Sirajul Haq said that corrupt ruling elite had caused the fall of Dhakka, deprived the country of its ideology and divided the masses on ethnic, sectarian and regional grounds. He said corrupt politicians themselves were the greatest hurdle in the development of the country and the US agents were ruling the country.

He said the JI had launched a campaign against corruption as its leadership and cadres were clean. He said the JI campaign was not against any person, party or family and the JI wanted accountability of the corrupt people in political, bureaucracy, and other walks of life. He presented himself and the t JI ministers for this purpose first.

Sirajul Haq made it clear to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif that the agenda of liberal, secular Pakistan would not work.

He said the blood of the martyrs, mothers, sisters and minor children lay in the foundation of this country and they had given their lives for Islam not secularism.

The JI chief urged the people to vote against corruption, poverty and injustice. He said the poor, farmers, labourers should play their role for the end of injustice and tyranny through their vote.