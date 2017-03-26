KE, NEPRA has irked the lives of citizens: Hafiz Naeem

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engineer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has said that the JI’s sit-in against the K-Electric and National Electric Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) would commence JI’s massive campaign for provision of civic facilities to Karachiites.



JI had already announced to hold a sit-in on March 31 at Nursery area on Shahrah-e-Faisal. Addressing a meeting of party office bearers at the JI Karachi headquarters here on Sunday, the JI leader directed the party workers to pace up their efforts to hold a successful sit-in and gear up for the “Awami Rabita” campaign to be initiated from April 1st, 2017.

He was of the view that the nexus among the KE, NEPRA and the government has irked the lives of citizens. They are cheating the Karachiites since long, he said.

The JI leader further said that the plundering and fraudulent practices of the government and governmental institutions will not be tolerated anymore. He said that JI would get the due rights to citizens.

He termed the KE a tax evader and also said that the company illegally received billions of rupees from masses in the name of bank charges and meter rant. On the other hand, he added, the government also provides subsidies to the company, instead of people.

Talking about the role of JI, he said that it was only the JI that raised its voice and launched efforts against the atrocities of the company. He further added that the so-called political parties ruling over the city on the basis of guns refrained people from staging protest against the KE.

He said that the JI had not only unveiled the real face of KE administration but will continue their struggle for the rights of citizens.