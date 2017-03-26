Govt’s performance visible only in ads: Pervez Elahi

MULTAN: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam leader and former chief minister of Punjab, Pervez Elahi has criticised the federal government on Sunday by claiming that government’s performance is only visible in advertisements.



Elahi addressed a workers’ convention of PML-Q in Multan and said that Panama Leaks case will prove to be leaders’ fall.

Patients are not being provided medical treatment in hospitals and that what good health cards are bringing in the lives of the people.

He accused the federation of utilising all the funds reserved for entire Punjab to develop Lahore.

The former chief minister claimed that revolutionary steps were taken for the farmers during his tenure in the government. However, farmers are disappointed in PML-N government today.