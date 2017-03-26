First woman arrested under Pakistan’s new cyber-crime law

SIALKOT: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday arrested a Pakistani woman for blackmailing activities on social media, which makes her the first female to be taken into custody under the recently-passed cyber-crime law.

The woman – Sadia Mirza – has been accused of blackmailing Ahsan Rana, a resident of London. Hassan Rana, brother of Ahsan Rana, filed the complaint and alleged that Mirza had sent messages to Rana over social networking website Facebook, demanding money.

As per the FIR, Mirza has been charged with “sending threatening, abusive, and lewd messages.”

The investigation and arrest were undertaken by a team headed by Inspector Humaira Kanwal, and a case has subsequently been registered according to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 – clauses 20 (1) and 24(b)(c).—APP