First T20: Pak win toss, opt to field first against WI

Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and decided to bowl first in the first Twenty20 game of the four-match series against West Indies at Barbados on Sunday.



Eighteen-year-old leg spinner Shadab Khan, who impressed in the PSL, makes his international debut for Pakistan. Kamran Akmal returns for his first international after nearly three years.

West Indies Squad:

CR Brathwaite*, S Badree, JL Carter, ADS Fletcher, JO Holder, E Lewis, JN Mohammed, SP Narine, V Permaul, KA Pollard, R Powell, MN Samuels, LMP Simmons, JE Taylor, CAK Walton†, KOK Williams

Pakistan Squad:

Sarfraz Ahmed*†, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Kamran Akmal†, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz (3), Rumman Raees, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Khan, Wahab Riaz.