CPEC will attract international investment in Pakistan: Shoukat Aziz

BEIJING: Former prime minister of Pakistan Shaukat Aziz has said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will play the role of magnate to attract international investment in Pakistan.

Talking to media on the sidelines of the inaugural session of Boao forum for Asia at the Khainan province of China on Saturday

He said that connectivity, linkage and interdependence between China and Pakistan will all increase through the initiative. This initiative will also increase trade and investment between the two countries, he added.

The former prime minister said it is a game changer project that will create an environment for Pakistan’s growth.

He said One Belt-One Road is a gigantic infrastructure of China to link up Asia with Europe and Africa

About the Chinese economy’s future, Shoukat Aziz said the Chinese economy is experiencing a period of consolidation. “ I’m not concerned about the growth rate coming down, because the Chinese economy’s basis is much bigger,” he remarked.

About the future challenges, he said the economic reform of public-private partnership. The public sector is a major driver of growth in China, but now the private sector is coming up, too. That is one of the biggest reforms of China. And gradually the private sector will further expand and improve.

The CPEC would bring revolution in Pakistan as it would provide countless job opportunities to the educated and skilled youth of the country.—Agencies