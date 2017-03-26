Coleman horror injury mars Ireland-Wales draw

DUBLIN: Wales were held to a 0-0 draw by the Republic of Ireland on Friday in a World Cup qualifier overshadowed by a serious-looking injury to Irish captain Seamus Coleman.

The Everton right-back was given oxygen and stretchered off in the 71st minute after his right foot was left flopping at an unnatural angle by a crude lunge from Neil Taylor, who was sent off.

Wales held out for a draw despite their numerical disadvantage, but they remain four points below Ireland and new group leaders Serbia, who came from behind to win 3-1 win in Georgia.

Chris Coleman’s Wales travel to Belgrade for their next qualifier in June and must do so without talisman Gareth Bale after he picked up a booking that triggered a one-game ban.

It was a fourth successive draw for Wales, surprise semi-finalists at Euro 2016. They have not beaten Ireland since February 1992. Things look rosier for Martin O’Neill’s Irish, who host Austria in their next Group D assignment, but the thoughts of all who drifted out of the Aviva Stadium were with Seamus Coleman. It was also a poignant night for Ireland winger James McClean following the sudden death of his close friend Ryan McBride, the Derry City captain, at the age of 27 last Sunday.

The West Bromwich Albion player wore the number five shirt in McBride’s honour and both supporters joined in with a minute’s applause in the game’s fifth minute.

While Chris Coleman was able to revert to his first-choice starting XI, Ireland’s injury problems were exacerbated when James McCarthy had to withdraw from the starting XI just before kick-off.

The Everton midfielder had been passed fit following a hamstring injury, but David Meyler ended up taking his place, increasing the number of changes from November’s 1-0 win in Austria to six.—APP