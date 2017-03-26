CM KP arrival disrupts PCB Under-13 Cricket trials

ABBOTTABAD: Landing of the helicopter of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has disrupted the ongoing trials of the Under-13 at Cricket Stadium.



According to the details, city district administration stopped Under-13 cricket trials at Abbottabad Cricket Ground to make way for KP Chief Minister’s helicopter to land.

Chief Minister Pervez Khattak arrived Abbottabd to take part in the funeral prayers of the mother of the special advisor to CM on Information Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani.

The Under-13 cricket trial was scheduled between 10 and 12 years of age who had come from far-flung areas of the province including Haripur, Chitral, Buner, Upper Dir, Mardan, Swabi, Mansehra and Kohistan.

Parents have protested against the disruption of the trial and demanded from cricket board to stop this interruption from elite of the country.