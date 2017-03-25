Youths asset, future of the country: Liaqat Baloch

KARACHI: The General Secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Liaqat Baloch, has said the youth of Pakistan are the asset and the future of the country.



He said here on Saturday the future of the younger generation should be secured and they be provided with the opportunities for health competition in the academic field as well as that of the sports.

He was speaking as chief guest at the Super League Cricket Tournament held at Eidgah Ground Nazimabad, here under the auspices of the JI Youth District Central.

Amir JI Karachi, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, and general secretary Abdul Wahab, were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the youths, he said that Pakistan is a very beautiful country and has been blessed with immense resources.

The youth are very talented and should utilize their abilities to serve the country.

Liaqat Baloch also referred to recently organized Pakistan Super League (PSL) and said that this infused a new spirit in the nation.

He said that on those days he was in Gwadar, Turbat and coastal areas of Balochistan and had witnessed a renewed vigor among the people because of the PSL.