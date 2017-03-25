Xi, Putin extend congratulations to China-Russia inter-party forum

MOSCOW: Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin sent congratulatory messages to the sixth meeting of the China-Russia inter-party dialogue mechanism and the fifth China-Russia inter-party forum, both of which were held Thursday in Kazan, Russia.

In his message, Xi said that China and Russia should continue their lasting friendship and stand firm in deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination between the two countries.

The Communist Party of China (CPC) and the United Russia Party (UR) have maintained close ties, and their interactions have played a positive role in enhancing mutual trust and safeguarding world peace and development, the Chinese president said.

After nearly 10 years of development, the China-Russia inter-party dialogue mechanism and the China-Russia inter-party forum have become significant platforms for exchanges between the two leading parties, Xi noted.

For his part, Putin said that Russia-China relations have reached an unprecedented high level and have become an exemplar of relations between major countries.

The coordination between Moscow and Beijing in resolving major global issues has become a key factor in ensuring international stability and security, he added.

Putin said that contacts between the leading parties constitute a significant part of the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination, specifying that a productive exchange of experiences in legislative work and party building has been established by means of dialogue and forums.

The Russian leader also expressed confidence that the two events will be meaningful and effective and further strengthen the friendship between the peoples of Russia and China, said Putin. INP