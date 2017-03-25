Punjab University bans student organisations from holding events

LAHORE: The Punjab University on Friday imposed a ban on student organisations from holding any kind of event.

Apart from imposing the ban, the university has also made a decision to install biometric systems in hostels. Students will also be prohibited from entering hostels after 10PM.

The ban is a reaction to a brawl between two student groups at the university on March 21 in which 18 students were injured. A student group was celebrating their cultural day outside the Faisal Auditorium when a rival student group arrived and began chanting slogans against them.

Soon both the groups were raising slogans against each other, which led to an all-out brawl.

The students were seen attacking each other with batons and by pelting bricks.

Upon worsening of the situation, authorities called in the police, who resorted to aerial firing and tear-gassing to control enraged pupils.

On Wednesday, Punjab Government spokesman Malik Ahmed Khan said no one would be allowed to create chaos at Punjab University.

A case has also been registered against arrested students as well as unknown persons at Muslim Town police station. INP