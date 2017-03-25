Pakistan-Malaysia agree to cooperate in more defence joint ventures

LANGKAWI, Malaysia: Lt Gen (R) Zamir Ul Hassan Shah, Secretary Defence on a five day visit to Malaysia attended the 14th Langkawi International Maritime and aerospace exhibition (LIMA) held from 20-24 2017 in Langkawi, Malaysia.

During the visit Secretary Defence Pakistan called on Defence Minister, Malaysia Dato Seri Hishamuddin Run Hussain. Lt. General Zamir ul Hassan Shah stated that Pakistan and Malaysia enjoy close and cooperative relations with each other at International fora. The cooperation between Pakistan and Malaysian Armed Forces in this regard is long standing and entails exchanges, participation in exercises and training programmes, mutually beneficial to both sides.

Both sides significantly reviewed progress in bilateral defence cooperation and agreed to further enhance the scope of cooperation. They vowed to work towards exploring opportunities for more joint ventures in future. Pakistan and Malaysia share a common bond of brotherhood. The strategic location of Malaysia enables it to dominate all important sea lanes and trade routes. It connects the vital sea lanes between the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean. There have been significant maritime exchanges and the two Navies have been participating in each other’s exercises regularly. Royal Malaysian navy has participated in all AMAN exercises with ships. Similarly Pakistan Navy has been regularly attending Langkawi International Maritime & Aviation Exhibition (LIMA) since 1993, secretary added.

Secretary Defence also highlighted that Pakistan looks towards Malaysia with pride and that large number of delegations from two countries are visiting each other, which is manifest of evolving bilateral links. Defence Minister, Malaysia acknowledged it and also showed interest in defence related joint ventures and business. Moreover the Malaysian Defence Minister reiterated the need to have strong relations between both countries. INP