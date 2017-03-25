Pakistan an attractive destination for foreign investors: PM Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Friday said Pakistan was an attractive destination for foreign investors and the government had provided comprehensive facilitation and protection to their financial returns.

He was talking to Iftikhar Aziz, President Pakistan-Sri Lanka Friendship Trade and Investment Association.

Iftikhar Aziz was conferred `Tamgha-e-Khidmat’ by President Mamnoon Hussain March 23. Aziz was accompanied by the Vice President and Secretary General of the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Friendship Trade and Investment Association.

The Prime Minister recalled his meeting with his Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe on the sidelines of World Economic Forum early this year and said Pakistan and Sri Lanka could collaborate for the achievement of objectives of SAARC.

“Both countries should utilize the full potential of Free-Trade Agreement,”the Prime Minister said.

Aziz gifted 10 corneas to the Prime Minister, 10 to the Chief Minister Punjab and five to Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and said he would be able to provide additional corneas in next two weeks.

The Prime Minister deeply appreciated Iftikhar Aziz for the invaluable gift of corneas for the people of Pakistan.

He congratulated Iftikhar Aziz on the conferment of Tamgha-e-Khidmat Award from the President of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said the award was a reflection of the meritorious services he rendered towards promotion of friendship, trade and investment between the two countries. APP