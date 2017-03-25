Pak armed forces made country’s defence impregnable: President Mamnoon

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain Saturday said the Armed Forces of Pakistan with their professional capabilities and devotion are defending the country on all fronts and have made the country’s defence formidable.



The President was addressing at an award giving ceremony and the ‘Bara Khana’ (grand luncheon) of the armed forces arranged here in connection with the Pakistan Day Parade. A large number of high officials of the armed forces and jawans were present on the occasion, said a press release.

The President felicitated the armed forces on successful holding of the Pakistan Day parade and said the joint parade was a undeniable proof about the exemplary discipline and excellent capabilities of the armed forces of Pakistan.

The nation feel pride over the professional aptitude of the armed forces as they were the symbols of defence, integrity and pride of the motherland, he added.

He observed that March 23rd parade which had reflected verve, also strengthened nation’s enthusiasm and established awe and glory in the hearts of its enemies.

It also re-established nation’s confidence that the armed forces of the country with their thorough professionalism were fully capable of defending the country at every moment, he added.

The President also expressed his pleasure over the participation of troops from China and Saudi Arabia and the Turkish band and said it multiplied the joys of Pakistan Day parade.

He said their participation displayed everlasting friendship ties among Pakistan and these countries and expressed his gratitude over their participation.

The President said the parade also rekindled the same fervour which our elders had showed during the Pakistan Movement.

The parade also helped in promoting Pakistan’s image at the international level, he said and told the gathering that the height of your professionalism, glistening of the medals and equipments had also struck awe in the eyes of enemies.

The President advised the troops to keep alive the same fervour for the greatness of Pakistan.

He said the armed forces of Pakistan had always defended and served the nation and country in every critical moment which was unprecedented.

The nation wanted the esteem institute to gain further strength with each passing day by equipping itself with the modern patterns and techniques, so that no enemy could cast an evil eye on the motherland, he added.

The President assured that the Government would leave no stone unturned to equip the armed forces of Pakistan with the latest hardware and equipments because a strong defence prowess and preparedness could defend us against the threats in view of terrorism, internal and external challenges and in the regional context.

The President also paid tribute to the sacrifices of officers and personnel of armed forces for successfully destroying the network of terrorists by laying down their lives.

He reiterated that the operation Radd-ul-Fasaad was the manifestation of the national resolve and it would continue till elimination of the last terrorist.

The Quaid-e-Azam had given a slogan of faith, discipline and unity and the armed forces would continue serving the nation under the same guiding principle, he added.

He noted that a powerful, stronger and democratic Pakistan would overcome all its issues.

President, on the occasion, gave away prizes among the officers and jawans for showing best performance besides, various departments of the civilian administration and the craftsmen of the cultural floats.

Officers of Chinese and Saudi troops were also awarded shields. The Chinese ambassador to Pakistan received the shield on behalf of the troops.

Director General Logistics Major General Muhammad Jaffar also addressed the ceremony.