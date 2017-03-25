Mayor Waseem Akhtar terms vehicles provided to Vice Chairmen as ‘political bribe’

KARACHI: Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar on Saturday terming the vehicles provided to the Vice Chairmen as ‘political bribe’ appealed to the elected municipal representatives to return them in protest.

“I had asked the authorities two months back to provided us fire tenders instead of vehicles,” Akhtar told journalists here.

We do not need vehicles but resources to address problem being faced by masses, he added.

He said that snorkel is not workable anymore and in this connection he had submitted a proposal to the chief minister some two-and-a-half-months ago but failed to receive any response from the latter.

While addressing to the provincial government, the Karachi mayor said you first construct a hospital in Sehwan and we will solve the problems in the metropolitan.

He said that Pakistan Steel Mills and PIA has ghost employees. He added that everyone is aware who had ruined these two institutions.

However, the Karachi mayor vowed to put things in order which, according to him, need to be fixed since eight year.