KHAIRPUR: Three, including minor girl shot dead in ‘honour killing’

KAHIRPUR: Three people lost their lives in an alleged case of honour killing in Khairpur late Friday night.



Akbar Ali Rauka allegedly opened fire on his 27-year-old sister Nazia Kausar, her 9-month-old daughter, and their house help, killing all three.

According to police, Akbar had suspected that his sister had illicit relations with the servant.

Peer Wasan, Station House Officer Mansoor Ahmed Nizamani said that the accused and the murdered woman’s husband were arrested during a raid. Nizamani said the main accused had confessed to the triple murder.

After a post-mortem examination at Thari Mirwah Taluka hospital, the victims’ bodies were handed over to their respective relatives.

The SHO also said a First Information Report was registered against the two accused on behalf of the state and that an investigation was underway.