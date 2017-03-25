ICCI invites UAE Investors to explore Pakistan for JVs

ISLAMABAD: Khalid Malik, Senior Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has invited the UAE investors to explore Pakistan for investment and joint ventures. He was addressing a seminar organized by RAK Investment Authority, Government of Ras Al Khaimah, UAE in collaboration with Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on investment opportunities in Ras Al Khaimah Free Trade Zones.

Khalid Malik said that Pakistan was providing lucrative incentives to foreign investors while China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project has started a new era of investment activities in the country. He said that time was ripe for UAE investors to take more interest in Pakistan for investment and joint ventures in areas of interest.

At the occasion, Sameer Aqil, Senior Marketing Executive, RAK Investment Authority gave a detailed presentation to the business community about Ras Al Khaimah Free Trade Zone (RAK FTZ).

He said that established in 2000, RAK FTZ has become the investment destination of choice for more than 8600 companies from over 100 countries, representing more than 50 industries.

Highlighting benefits of investing in RAK FTZ, he said it offered tax free environment, 100 percent foreign ownership, fast & efficient business setup, sophisticated support services and fast-track UAE visa to the foreign investors.

He said RAK FTZ was at a distance of 45 minute drive from Dubai and provided low cost of doing business as compared to other regions of UAE with high returns on investment.

He said RAK FTZ was equipped with all modern facilities including seaports, highways.

The required services to set up a business were provided under one roof while all procedures to establish a business were completed within days.

He said RAK FTZ was a gateway to the fast-growing global markets as it provided easy access to markets across Europe, North Africa, Middle East, South and Central Asia. He stressed that Pakistani investors should explore investment opportunities in RAK FTZ to maximize their business prospects.

Tahir Ayub, Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry thanked the representatives of RAK Investment Authority for organizing seminar at ICCI that provided useful information to the business community on investment potential in RAK Free Trade Zones. INP